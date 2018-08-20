Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

AFP
August 20, 2018

Dragons, Elvis and singing mayor surprise OCA assembly

JAKARTA: Olympic Council for Asia (OCA) delegates could be forgiven for thinking they had wandered into a Jakarta karaoke joint after being subjected to a surprise serenade on Sunday.

The Japanese cities of Nagoya and Aichi will stage the 20th Asian Games in 2026. And during the joint hosts´ report to the OCA general assembly taking place on the sidelines of the 18th Asian Games, Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura stunned delegates first with a bizarre request and then a passable Elvis Presley impersonation.

The representatives of 45 Asian countries probably couldn´t quite believe their ears when first Kawamura implored OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah to help him acquire two of Indonesia´s famous Komodo dragons for his city´s zoo.

Kawamura then tried to drive home his plea by crooning his own version of Elvis´s hit "Can´t Help Falling in Love". Only he changed the lyrics in front of the smiling, but slightly embarrassed, Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmed to "I can´t help falling in love with Asian people and the Komodo dragon."

It was such a hard act to follow that Sheikh Ahmed quickly called for a coffee break in the day-long meeting of Asia´s top sports administrators at Jakarta´s Mulia Hotel. Earlier the OCA general assembly approved Sanya in China to be the venue of the sixth Asian Beach Games in 2020 and heard progress reports from Asia´s next two Olympics hosts, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

