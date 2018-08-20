Simeone hopes Atletico resist PSG offer

MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone wants to hold on to defender Filipe Luis amid reports the player has received an offer to join Paris St Germain, and said having the transfer window open at the start of the season is a distraction.

"All I can say about Filipe Luis is that the player knows how much we love him and how important he is for us," Simeone told a news conference ahead of Atletico’s La Liga opener against Valencia on Monday. "Tomorrow he will play and I’m only thinking about tomorrow’s game and how important it is.

I always want the best for the players who have given us so much and obviously I don’t want Filipe to leave. "According to a report in newspaper Marca, the Brazil international was disappointed to be left out of the starting line-up for Atletico’s 4-2 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday and has asked the club to accept an offer from Ligue 1 champions PSG.