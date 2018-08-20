Two burglars held in Khazana

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested two members of a gang that used to rob houses on the pretext of search operations.

Police said one Ismail belonging to Khazana village told the police that three persons impersonating as law-enforcers broke into his house and robbed the family of Rs400,000, gold ornaments and other valuables.

The police arrested one Saeedullah and Farhanullah involved in the robbery and lodged a case against them.

In a number of cases, robbers managed to enter the houses in Peshawar while impersonating as law enforcers coming to search the house for suspicious people. Many gangs were busted in the past but the incidents are still happening.