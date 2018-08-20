tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A girl from Swat who topped her college in the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) has vowed to work for changing society’s perception about the working women. Karishma Khan, a resident of Mingora in Swat, stood first in the LLB examination in Muslim Law College. She has pledged to offer woman clients free legal services.
