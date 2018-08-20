10-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday named his 10-member cabinet, eight of whom were assigned ministries.
The ministers were administered their oaths in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here. Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the ministers. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved the 10-member cabinet in consultation with Murad Ali Shah.
Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was given Health and Population Welfare ministry, Seth Hariram Kishorilal Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare & Prisons, Saeed Ghani Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development & Katchi Abadis, Mohammad Ismail Rahu Agriculture, Supply and Prices, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani Mines & Mineral Development, Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman Revenue & Relief, Syed Sardar Ali Shah Education, Culture, Tourism & Antiquities, and Shehla Raza Women Development. Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Mahar have also been included in the cabinet as advisers.
