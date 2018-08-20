Melody Food Park: No more an attractive spot for citizens

Islamabad : The renowned Melody Food Market situated in Sector G-6, in the heart of federal capital has lost its attractiveness and beauty due to poor management and negligence of the authorities concerned.

The lack of proper cleanliness arrangements and for not taking keen interest in its maintenance by the civic authorities of federal capital, the number of visitors has decreased in Melody Food Park.

Aamir Gull, cashier of renowned restaurant at the Food Park told this agency that the number of visitors has decreased gradually in last few years.

He said, ”I started working here since 2005 and had seen the hustle and bustle at Melody Food Street at that time. It used to be so crowded and it was a challenge for us to arrange more space and furniture for the diners. We kept an outsized staff to deal with the customers as the business of eatery was booming speedily," he added.

Taimoor Ali, manager at a local eatery said, “Our restaurant is famous for best local cuisine. We used to have a number of customers but now business is declining too as we have failed to provide desired environment to the customers.”

He said that restaurant employees had a lethargic attitude as they throw the waste near Food Park which produces unbearable odour and attracts stray animals too.

He further informed that food park condition depreciated when its sheds were removed by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Another worker sharing his views about the issue said, “We have made all possible efforts to maintain the standard of cleanliness. We sweep the floor once in the morning and then in the evening. Those who visit market at this time have to face issues of foulness. But we don’t see the municipality staff regularly to ward off the stray animals and keep a check on unclean places," he lamented.

Hina Malik, a medical student said that she used to come to visit Melody Food Park in her childhood and had seen this place in amazing condition but now it has lost all the liveliness.

Saira Kazim, while sharing her views about Food Park said that hungry and stray cats lie under the tables and roam around the diners with hope to get leftovers. “The furniture is so sticky with grease and dirt that makes the surrounding disgusting at all,” she added.

When contacted in this regard, the Director from CDA''s Directorate Municipal Administration (DMA) Zafar Iqbal said that they keep a strict check on the melody eateries and keep issuing warnings to the owners on weary attitude.