650 sanitary workers to perform Eid duty in cantonment

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while 650 sanitary workers, three sanitary inspectors and 25 supervisors will perform duty in Cantonment areas during Eid holidays.

Talking to this agency, RCB Secretary Qaiser Mahmood told a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha has been formulated under which maximum available resources would be utilised to accomplish the task during Eid holidays.

He informed 94 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

The cleanliness plan has been finalized in a special meeting presided over by Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Sibtain Raza.

According to the plan, Cantonment Board has been divided into different sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha while a control main room/complaint cell with 051-9274403 phone number and UAN number 111-07-07-07 will be set up in RCB office which would work round the clock.

The complaint centres will also be set up for all wardens of the RCB at Naseerabad, Ashiana Chowk, Gawalmandi, ISI Chowk, Dispensary Ground, Iqbal Palace, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian Chowk, Choor Chowk and Dhoke Mustakeem Chowk.

The Inspectors and supervisors have been directed to submit reports of the cleanliness on daily basis during Eid holidays.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

He said that the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB have been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

The staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays, he added.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

Banners inscribed with phone numbers of inspectors and supervisors to facilitate the citizens have been displayed at all important intersections of the cantonment area.

Chief Sanitary Inspectors Waris Bhatti will supervise the entire operation and remain present in the cantonment office during Eid holidays, he added.