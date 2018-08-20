Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Islamabad

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Traffic plan for Eidul Azha finalised

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Police (CTP) has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eidul Azha to facilitate the motorists.

A control room has been set up at the Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that efforts would be made to control traffic adding that additional wardens would be deployed outside mosques, imambarghas aimed at avoiding traffic mess, especially during Eidul Azha prayers.

He said that one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Traffic wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers, besides registration of cases, he added.

He urged the citizens can register their complaints helpline no 1915 or to get information 051-9272839.

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

