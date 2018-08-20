Traffic plan for Eidul Azha finalised

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Police (CTP) has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eidul Azha to facilitate the motorists.

A control room has been set up at the Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that efforts would be made to control traffic adding that additional wardens would be deployed outside mosques, imambarghas aimed at avoiding traffic mess, especially during Eidul Azha prayers.

He said that one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Traffic wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers, besides registration of cases, he added.

He urged the citizens can register their complaints helpline no 1915 or to get information 051-9272839.