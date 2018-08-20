Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Sports

A
Agencies
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hetmyer, Malik destroy Tallawahs as Guyana go top

LAUDERHILL, Florida: Shimron Hetmyer became the youngest centurion in Carribean Premier League (CPL) history as Guyana Amazon Warriors rallied to victory by 71 runs to hand Jamaica Tallawahs their first loss on Saturday night.

A heavily partisan Amazon Warriors crowd of about 4,000 provided a hostile reception to the Tallawahs and fueled the visitors to 209 for 7, the highest total made at the venue, eclipsing the 206 made by St Lucia Zouks against the Tallawahs in the very first CPL match played in 2016.

Hetmyer came to the crease in the second over, after Chadwick Walton had been adjudged lbw to Samuel Badree, and wasted little time in getting his eye in under the lights. The closest shave he had was on his first boundary of the night, in the third over off Imad Wasim, as a slightly aerial drive eluded the fielder in the covers before heading to the rope.

He scored 100 off 49 balls with 11 fours and five sixes.When he brought up his century in 47 balls, with a single off the final delivery of the 14th over, the third-wicket stand with Shoaib Malik stood at 108.

Malik scored 50 off 33 balls. He smacked four sixes and a boundary.After Hetmyer’s fall, Tallawahs wrested back momentum in the final phase of the innings, conceding just 47 off the final six overs to give themselves a chance.

Tallawahs reached 69 for 1 in six overs with the help of a blistering start provided by Glenn Phillips.Phillips ran roughshod over Devendra Bishoo and Rayad Emrit in the Powerplay, striking both bowlers for a six and four each in the fourth and sixth overs respectively.He added 66 with Ross Taylor for the second wicket, before sloppy running proved to be the first domino to fall, leading to the demolition of the Tallawahs chase.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'