Hetmyer, Malik destroy Tallawahs as Guyana go top

LAUDERHILL, Florida: Shimron Hetmyer became the youngest centurion in Carribean Premier League (CPL) history as Guyana Amazon Warriors rallied to victory by 71 runs to hand Jamaica Tallawahs their first loss on Saturday night.

A heavily partisan Amazon Warriors crowd of about 4,000 provided a hostile reception to the Tallawahs and fueled the visitors to 209 for 7, the highest total made at the venue, eclipsing the 206 made by St Lucia Zouks against the Tallawahs in the very first CPL match played in 2016.

Hetmyer came to the crease in the second over, after Chadwick Walton had been adjudged lbw to Samuel Badree, and wasted little time in getting his eye in under the lights. The closest shave he had was on his first boundary of the night, in the third over off Imad Wasim, as a slightly aerial drive eluded the fielder in the covers before heading to the rope.

He scored 100 off 49 balls with 11 fours and five sixes.When he brought up his century in 47 balls, with a single off the final delivery of the 14th over, the third-wicket stand with Shoaib Malik stood at 108.

Malik scored 50 off 33 balls. He smacked four sixes and a boundary.After Hetmyer’s fall, Tallawahs wrested back momentum in the final phase of the innings, conceding just 47 off the final six overs to give themselves a chance.

Tallawahs reached 69 for 1 in six overs with the help of a blistering start provided by Glenn Phillips.Phillips ran roughshod over Devendra Bishoo and Rayad Emrit in the Powerplay, striking both bowlers for a six and four each in the fourth and sixth overs respectively.He added 66 with Ross Taylor for the second wicket, before sloppy running proved to be the first domino to fall, leading to the demolition of the Tallawahs chase.