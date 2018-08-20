Everything is fair in politics

The PML-Q was created by Pervez Musharraf when democracy was restored. All political parties, including the PML N, the PTI and the PPP, vehemently criticised the PML-Q for its dubious role in the era of dictatorship. Subsequently, the party was reduced to a handful of members most of whom were wanted by NAB in various corruption cases.

But all of a sudden, Imran Khan realised the importance of the Chaudhrys who are the staunch opponents of the PML-N. For Imran Khan, everything is fair if the intended result is to crush his opposition. This, in short, is our great politics. Certainly, it would take a long time that our politics gain maturity and we understand the myth of coexistence.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi