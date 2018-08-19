Sun August 19, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2018

Police launch campaign against ice narcotic

PESHAWAR: The capital city police on Saturday launched a campaign against ice during which two kilogram ice, 26 kilogram heroin and 624 kilogram hashish and 3,300 litres of liquor were seized.

“A number of drug dealers and peddlers have been arrested during the campaign against drugs, particularly ice. The campaign is being accelerated at the police station and the division level,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The official said that the ice dealers and smugglers were released on bail after being arrested for lack of proper legislation against ice. He said the government has been requested to carry out legislation to introduce strict punishments to the sellers and smugglers of ice.

The police in the provincial capital have lodged 115 cases and arrested 154 dealers and smugglers of ice during campaigns against the synthetic drug that is being increasingly in use among the locals, particularly the youth.

A special drive “Ice-Free Peshawar” has been launched to go after the users and sellers across the provincial capital.

There were a number of complaints about the increase in use of the synthetic drug that is called ice, party drug, crystal meth or methamphetamine in different places.

The addicts of ice have alarmingly increased in Peshawar and other parts of the country.

A few deaths, including of women, under the influence of ice or due to its excessive use were also reported in the last few months.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman has appealed the people to support the drive against ice and other drugs.

“Apart from operations against the drug dealers and peddlers, we are launching an awareness campaign against drugs.

The civil society, religious scholars, elected representatives, colleges and university teachers, the district administration and elders are being engaged in the awareness campaign,” said the SSP operations.

