Almas Choice favourite among 17 entries

LAHORE: All the six Lorina Plate races scheduled for Sunday at the Lahore Race Club are of Class VII horses but the real competition is in the last two of them.

As all the races are of 900 metres, the opening race with a dozen participants have Palwasha as the favourite while Killing Eyes may take the second place.

The division V but category B second race has 17 entries but favourite is Almas Choice. Expectations for a second place rest with High Jacker but Music Boy might push them aside to claim any of the top positions.

The category A division V race of 13 ponies have Dimple to watch out for. As everyone believes of Mastan Queen taking the second place, Aie Sawair may upset the favourites.

The fourth race of Division - IV horses which has 15 entries may finish in favour of Owais e Bakhar but there are also high expectations from Baa Wafa, which is believed taking the place. However, Neeli De Malika may switch to the top pushing the favourite aside.

The fifth race, which is one of the main have Mitwa as the expected winner and would be followed by Fancy Boy as second place, while Black Secret is expected to stage an upset.

The final and the second main race which is of Division – Ill and 10 entries have Baa Waqar as the favourite with challenge coming from Happiness Moment and surprise from Tiger Jet.

Races details: First race favourite win Palwasha and place Killing Eyes

Other participants: Sonay Ki Chirya, Leeza Princess, New Pari, Daniel Bryan, Fakhta, Neel Kanwal, Baa Izzat, Meri Tasveer, Aas Paas, Accurate Chance

Second race favourite win Almas Choice, place High Jacker and fluke Music Boy

Other participants: Chotey Sahib, Jil Prince, Meri Sahiba, Roshan, River Prince, Alex, Artistic Flight, Golden Apple, Baa Asole, Baa Aytbar, Turab Prince, Anmole One, Craz Cat Lady, Kahkashan

Third race favourites win Dimple, place Mastan Queen and fluke Aie Sawair

Other participants: Al Ilan, Grey Invader, Bet Of The DayLady Niba, Baa Adab, Green Magic, Jungle Da Master, My Life, Bano, Silent Warrior Fourth race favourites win Owais e Bakhar, place Baa Wafa and fluke Neeli De Malika

Other participants: Nice One, Desert Gold, Noor E Sehar, Big Less, Lady Niba, Malik De Rani, Raees, Sher E Ravi, Miss Ravi Road, Qalandra, Wahab Choice, Bright Life

Fifth race favourite win Mitwa, place Fancy Boy and fluke Black Secret

Other participants: The Game Changer, Power of Dream, Dil De Ruba, Sayban E Bhakhar

Sixth race favourite win Baa Waqar, place Happiness Moment and fluke Tiger Jet

Other participants: Other participants: Helena, Minding, Skype, Saray Norang, Big Easy, Safdar Princess, Golden Pound.