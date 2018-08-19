Sun August 19, 2018
August 19, 2018

Cricketers welcome Imran’s election as PM

LAHORE: The upcoming cricketers of Lahore region welcomed the election of Imran Khan as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a ceremony arranged by Golden Star Club at the LCCA ground, where sweets were distributed for his elections, the young cricketers has set high hopes on Imran. The activity was arranged by club president Wasif Zaman, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir while several other officials and players attended the celebrations.

National cricketers reaction on tweeter: Azhar Ali: Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI for becoming new prime minister of Pakistan. I am sure you will fulfil your promises and take Pakistan to where it should be. May Allah be with you Pakistan zindabad

Umar Akmal: Congratulations! Sir Imran Khan for becoming 22nd PM of Pakistan, after 22 years of unflinching political struggle history has been created & now will begin a new difficult challenge to make “Naya Pakistan” time to celebrate! @ImranKhanPTI

Fawad Alam: Congratulations on your success @ImranKhanPTI may Allah shower his blessings on you. Bohat mubarak ho!

Kamran Akmal: congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI sir on becoming 22nd elected prime minister of Pakistan.Prayers & best wishes are with him.hoping to see Pakistan on new Path of success in shaa Allah @PTIofficial #NayaPakistan

Saeed Ajmal: Congratulations Pakistan. For our great Prime minister Imran Khan. Mubarak ho sb ko bht bht Love Pakistan

Azhar Mahmood: Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI sir ! Our new Prime Minister of Pakistan. What an inspiring and admirable journey this gentleman has had. Exemplary & full of hard work. Welcome sir. Wishing you and our country only the best !

Mohammad Hafeez: Congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI to become 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, loads of prayers & best wishes to U, #NayaPakistan Zindabad

Hassan Ali: Congratulations captain become 22nd PM of Pakistan.

