Grade 21 officer appointed PM’s secretary

ISLAMABAD: Senior bureaucrat Muhammad Azam Khan was Saturday appointed secretary of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Azam Khan, a grade 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, was serving in the Ministry of State and Frontier Regions as Additional Secretary. The Establishment Division has issued a notification of Azam Khan’s appointment. More reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy is expected next week. Azam Khan has earlier served in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as chief secretary under Pervez Khattak and is considered close confidante of Imran Khan as well. This is the first high-level appointment made by the prime minister.