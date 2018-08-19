Concern over murder of domestic worker

Lahore : AGHS has expressed concern over the rape and murder of a domestic worker. According to AGHS Director Nida Ali, the family of the domestic worker, Shama Parveen, is being pressurised to withdraw the case.

The accused have not only tried to use their influence in the case but also tried to pressurise the witnesses, said the AGHS director. However, the main prosecution witness eventually came forward and disclosed the true facts of the case before the court which all alluded to the accused persons’ guilt in the case.