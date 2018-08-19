Fawad Hassan’s remand extended for 14 days

LAHORE : An accountability court has extended for 14 days the physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to former prime minister, in Ashiana-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Fawad Hassan Fawad before the court and pleaded the court for extension in his physical remand to carry out investigation.

The court after hearing the plea of the bureau extended the physical remand of Fawad Hassan and directed the bureau to present him before the court again by September 1.

The NAB had arrested Fawad, accusing him of concealing the report of an inquiry committee about a contract from the senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa. According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiyana Iqbal Project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded.

The contractor, Ch Latif and Sons, had paid Rs 70 million in advance as mobilisation charges. The work was also in progress when the project was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The Lahore NAB had summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was arrested.