Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vlogger Eva Zu Beck to initiate her new venture

Islamabad : Eva zu Beck, travel vlogger behind PIA’s viral ‘Kiki Challenge’ video, on Saturday announced to start the world’s first interactive travel show for Pakistan combining social media, TV, live content, written word and on the ground activities.

Eva announced her new venture in presence of a large number of media persons gathered at National Press Club to attend her press conference. With her passion to promote tourism in Pakistan and fight the misperception regarding Pakistan on social media, Eva looked all set and excited to start her new initiative.

“Nearly 40 per cent of travellers take the idea of their destinations through social media. We find Pakistan totally missing in that space,” she said while identifying challenges faced by Pakistani tourism. “Other notable challenges are tourist friendly infrastructure and lack of information for tourists on available means of transport, hotel, guest houses etc,” she said adding that her initiative might lead to availability of such information.

She said the mission of the show would be to transform how international travellers think about Pakistan and create positive, long-lasting change to the local tourism industry. “It is high time we establish Pakistan as a destination for travellers looking to experience the perfect combination of nature and culture in a single setting,” states Eva. “The big question that nobody is asking is how we develop the local tourism industry in responsible, environment friendly ways?”

She said that in attracting more attention to Pakistan as a tourism hub, the travel show will work with local organisations to expand the current tourism infrastructure and ensure responsible growth.

“In addition to promoting tourism in Pakistan on international level, this program will showcase the creativity and media innovation coming out of the country’s young generation of creators. At the heart of the undertaking will be collaboration with local talent and foreign influencers,” she added.

The famed traveller is in the process of formulating production plan for the show. Over the coming weeks, Eva will be scouting for a small production team, local organizations working in tourism and environmental sector as well as production partners and sponsors.

Since attracting international viral attention on Independence Day, Eva’s PIA’s “Kiki Challenge” video has been featured across all the major media outlets and TV channels in Pakistan. The video, created to promote tourism in Pakistan, sparked lively debate and an enormous outpouring of positive public sentiment. Eva zu Beck has since been interviewed by some of the country’s top TV anchors about her mission to promote tourism in Pakistan and change how the country is viewed by foreign media.

“I received overwhelming positive response from every section of the society,” said Eva who is coming to terms with the fame she has attained after the video. “I try to hide my identity on public places by wearing glasses etc but every time people recognize me for the video,” she said adding that she is amazed by the love and encouragement she has received in Pakistan. “I came here with totally different perception. The perception about Pakistan on foreign media is totally opposite,” she said.

About notice taken by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) she said that she didn’t receive any written notice by NAB. “I know about the notice as much as you all know about it.” She said that she was blogging about Karachi when she was contacted by PIA marketing team to work on this unusual idea. “The video was recorded in training plane parked in a covered training area of the airline after attaining all formal permissions,” she said.

Eva is a female travel vlogger with a passion for exploring the world’s undiscovered places. After graduating from the University of Oxford, she spent five years developing Culture Trip, a London-based travel media startup. From being the company’s first employee to setting up its editorial and social media team, she led Culture Trip towards explosive growth of 5 million social media fans and over one billion video views.

In March 2018, Eva set out on her own venture, producing and hosting travel videos and photography. In just 6 months, her content has already attracted an audience of 200k followers and millions of video views across Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'