FDE teachers demand service confirmation

Islamabad : The teachers of federal government colleges have demanded the early service confirmation.

They regretted that a government servant initially appointed as temporary and after successful completion of probationary period, which was normally one year extendable to two years, he or she was confirmed as 'permanent' government servant over satisfactory performance.

The teachers however regretted that in case of the federal education department, the 'temporary' status of teachers lasted even after they served for 20-30 years and majority of the teachers retired with 'temporary' title. "When the confirmation letter regarding his job is issued, a government servant is declared as permanent and he is for benefits offered by the government," a teacher said.

When contacted, Professor Tahir Mahmood of the Federal Government College Teachers Association confirmed the ‘denial’ of service confirmation to Islamabad teachers.

He said the teachers with temporary title often faced issues while securing study leave, applying for loans, and getting mortgage in case of loan sanctioned.

"Under Section 7 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, a government servant appointed as temporary shall on satisfactory completion of his or her probation is eligible for confirmation (permanent)."

Professor Tahir said the Establishment Division had formally taken notice of the matter on August 9, 2018, and asked the administrative ministries and divisions to initiate cases of confirmation in respect of their employees and those of attached departments and subordinate offices.

He said the FGCTA demanded that the process of confirmation of Islamabad teachers be started without delay to change their status from temporary to permanent. "This initiative will address the issues of teachers," he said.