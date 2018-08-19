Rabbani wants all agreements placed before parliament

ISLAMABAD: The former Senate chairman, Mian Raza Rabbani, on Saturday moved the Senate for a resolution asking the federal government to place all the financial agreements entered into by the government during the past four years before Parliament.

“This House calls upon the federal government to lay in Parliament all the financial agreements entered into by the Government of Pakistan during the past four years including the agreements with the IMF and CPEC,” says Rabbani in the resolution. Through a calling attention notice, he also drew the attention of minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs to the recent visit of a delegation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and whether it is a fact that they have asked for a more expeditious implementation of the recommendations agreed to by Pakistan.

Through another calling attention notice, the mover sought “the attention of Federal Minister for Safron to the violence in Gilgit-Baltistan and what are the steps taken by the government to control the same,” he asked.