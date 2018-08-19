Poor litigants seek CJP’s help to get access to HR Cell

LAHORE: Seeing Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar as their last hope for justice, the majority of poor litigants have demanded him take notice of the problems they have to face at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The litigants, waiting all day at the only entrance to the SC Lahore Registry building, could be seen requesting the security staff to allow them to get in to submit their complaints to the Human Rights Cell. However, the litigants having good connections with lawyers can enter the premises easily.

“I came from Sahiwal, but I was not allowed to enter the SC premises,” said a white-bearded man outside the SC Lahore registry.

Another young man holding his written complaint cried that he was waiting at the SC gate since morning, but could not to submit his application at the Human Right Cell.

A doctor present on the scene also complained about attitude of some ‘non-professional lawyers’ in the courtroom. “They influence police by giving an impression of their good relations with the honourable chief justice of Pakistan,” added the doctor.

Women and children were also seen sitting outside the SC building waiting for the nod of the security officials. However, the non-professional lawyers facilitate the financially sound litigants and use their connections with the security staff to take them inside the court building to appear before the Human Right Cell.

Even inside the courtroom, some non-professional lawyers were seen creating troubles for the poor litigants.

“We come from far-flung areas, but only the rich can go inside to get justice,” said an elderly man, adding that “we are told to come again while the powerful, with good connections, go inside the building and appear before the CJP.”