A unique experiment in education

Saturday saw the inauguration of a unique experiment in education in the form of the Imperial Tutorial College in town.

Justice(retd) Muhammad Ather Saeed, a former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, speaking as chief guest, highlighted the pivotal importance of education, saying that education, be it of any kind, taught one to think in a logical manner.

He mostly narrated his own experiences in his career and said half in jest that while newspapers were full of situations vacant requiring candidates in the sciences, engineering and medicine, there never were many advertisements for lawyers.

He said that initially he was also interested in engineering as it taught one to think systematically. Then, he said, he also tried his hand at business administration and managed to get admission but he could not pursue both careers -- law and business administration simultaneously.

“Destiny is destiny and I was destined to become a lawyer and I’ve never regretted it,” he said.

He further said that while he was a lawyer, he was very accommodating towards his juniors and gave serious attention to them.

He congratulated the pioneers of the institution and wished the students Godspeed and hoped that the institution would be enabled to choose the right leaders for Pakistan.

Earlier, Marium Ahmad, a co-director of the college, who went to a tutorial college in England, described the tutorial college system. She said that classes were very compact in these institutions, not more than eight pupils to a class, with one teacher. This, she said, facilitated individual attention.

“We make them learn using customized programmes. We encourage them to discuss and come up with questions on whatever may be agitating their minds. We facilitate discussion and personal interaction with the teacher and we never try to force our will on the pupils.

“This helps their personality development. One of our aims is to counter the private tuition syndrome endemic in our society through compact classes and focused learning and to develop personalities beyond academics.”

“Everybody is a genius,” remarked noted entrepreneur and designer Aamir Adan, “but if you judge a fish by its ability to fly, you’ll have to wait a whole lifetime. Believe you me it is stupid.” He said that none should force his choice of a career on a pupil or the offspring and just let the individual’s genius flourish.

He narrated his training at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Karachi, and how he struggled with various projects.

Lawyer Ayesha Tammy Haque, highlighting the power of imagination, said, “If you have imagination, you can do anything. All you have to do is have confidence in yourself.”

“Let the child do want he wants to do,” she said, and in this context she quoted the example of former US president Jimmy Carter, who, when asked as a child as to what he’d like to be when he grew up, said, ”Peanut farmer“, when other children talked of becoming doctors and engineers.

Mohsin Nathani, president, Habib Metropolitan Bank, said, “You must not be asked to pursue something you don’t enjoy.” Continuing, he said, “Hardcore academic pursuit is not the only thing in life.”

Later, the faculty were introduced to the guests.

Mrs Madiha Haroon welcomed the guests. The college is owned by Asad Ahmad, a business professional.