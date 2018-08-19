Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Live: Punjab elects new chief minister

Live: Punjab elects new chief minister
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Business

DH
Danyal Haris
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Equity spurt warrants PTI’s economic sagacity

The capital market is likely to see some fresh spurt as the democratic transition has taken place consecutively for the third times, but much would now depend on how the new government handles the economic issues which shattered the investor confidence, dealers said.

“We expect the market to display positivity in a short trading week next week due to Eid holidays,” Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited said. “Investors are expected to remain upbeat as the new PTI- (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) led government takes charge and the third consecutive democratic era begins.”

The market relapsed in the outgoing week as foreign portfolio outflows persisted along with some disappointing earnings results. The KSE 100-share Index shed 396 points or 0.9 percent to close at 42,446 points. Moreover, the average traded volumes were on the lower side during the week with 89.39 million shares traded on the main board and 161.21 million shares traded on the broader market.

Banks remained the major index dampener with alone Habib Bank, down 6 percent, contributing 142 points to the 100 Index decline.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth $6.6 million during the week followed by mutual funds with net selling of $6.2 million. Individuals with $5.9 million and insurance companies with $5.5 million, however, stood as the major buyers.

Major losers, during the week, included PAEL, down 10 percent on dismal earnings’ announcement, and Sui Southern Gas Company dropping seven percent on news that it lost a case in international arbitration for failing to provide gas to Habibullah Coastal Power Company. Trading also took under consideration the developments during the week, including the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves sliding $216 million to $10.15 billion, an expected merger of Summit Bank and Sindh Bank by September-end, and power sector receivables surging to Rs896 billion.

Habib Metropolitan Financial Services said as clarity emerges on the political front the focus is now likely to shift towards the economic fundamentals of the country, which continue to exhibit a negative outlook.

“Hard decisions need to be taken to address the myriad of issues, which can drive growth lower in the short to medium term. However, this can be a catalyst for eventual long term improvement,” the brokerage said in a report. BMA Capital Management said investors are likely to focus on the new government’s strategy in dealing with economic imbalances.

“Any positive news on potential inflows from multilateral institutions, friendly countries or both, are likely to be welcomed by market participants,” the brokerage said. “With the last batch of corporate earnings expected in the upcoming week, we expect investors to remain vigilant of earnings surprise. Better than expected results may trigger rally in select sectors.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'