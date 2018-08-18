Sat August 18, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
August 18, 2018

Sale of decorative items for sacrificial animals on the rise

Islamabad : With few days left in the biggest Islamic festival of Eidul Adha, the sale of decorative items for sacrificial animals is witnessing rise in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Traditional decorative items are brought from cities like Multan, Sahiwal, Kasur and interior Sindh to different cities and are available at stalls in and around cattle markets of twin cities.

I have been selling animal jewellery for the past many years.

I usually sit beside different cattle markets where most of the people visit and keep on moving from one place to another to grab more and more customers, Asim Khan, a vendor said.

Talking to APP, he said, Youngsters especially children are more inclined to visit the stalls of decorative items as they wanted to decorate their sacrificial animals with latest garland.

Suleman Ahmad, a 15-year old buyer at a decorative items stall in cattle market of Rawalpindi said, We are here to buy colourful garlands, crown and ‘payals’ for our cow but the prices are so high that we even can’t buy all the desired items.

Following the ‘Sunnat-i-Ibrahimi,’ We want to decorate our sacrificial animal at the best but high prices of such items make it difficult for us to fulfil our wishes, he said.

Noor Ameen, a 65 years old buyer said, I have spent already my maximum savings in buying my desired cattle as the prices were much higher as compared to the last years.

Now my grand children are demanding to buy decorative items but sellers are not ready to give any discount.

Spending so much money on such things which will be useless after the ritual of sacrifice is unreasonable, he said.

The sellers use to increase prices of such items considering the rising demand on their own and they know the fact that parents are usually forced by their children for such useless expense, he said.

