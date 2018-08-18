‘Panja Shikanja’ entertains audience at PNCA

Islamabad : A stage play ‘Panja Shikanja’ scripted and directed by Jamal Shah, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) entertained the audience here at Auditorium of PNCA.

The stage play ‘Panja Shikanja’ a playful satire on the political history of Pakistan in the form of a high value contemporary theatre would continue to entertain the audience till August 20 at PNCA auditorium on daily basis, two shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

‘Panja Shikanja’ is a fable woven around our socio-political-culture. It is about a dream, a joke and bizarre consequences.

It is about a cat, five innocent kittens, a critical rooster, a philosopher dog, a compulsive dreamer, the ruthless King and all his men and above all it is about the lust for eternal control.

Some 60 artists including a Chinese artist took part in the play.

According to the plot, a cat gives birth to five kittens who starts chanting the slogan ‘Long Live the King’ as soon as they are born.

The news of the miraculous kittens spread like wildfire and everybody starts claiming ownership of the kittens.

However, the kittens are confiscated by the King who has been advised by his advisors to show the kittens to the world.

So the miracle is witnessed by the entire world and the king can claim the kingdom of the entire world.

The king’s men organise a grand event, which is attended by the most important leaders of the world and transmitted live to the entire world.

The king gladly shares the miraculous kittens with the world, however as soon as the kittens see the king, their slogan changes into ‘down with the king.’ A horrible investigation takes place, the owner is badly tortured to uncover the plot, and finally, it turns out that the kittens had opened their eyes on the fifth day and the revelation turns into a rebellion against the king.

PNCA Director General Jamal Shah who in addition to have scripted and directed the drama is also played the leading role in the drama as ‘Badshah Salamat’, said that the play is hilariously funny complemented by interesting music, dances, dramatic sets, innovative costumes and special effects.

“PNCA is committed to theatrical entertainment in Islamabad by bringing together the best talent of stage in Pakistan,” Jamal Shah added.

Ali Saleem, played the role of ‘Wazir Khanum’ said that it’s basically a black political comedy representing an evil regime of the Past.

Wang Shan who plays the role of a Chinese doll in the drama said that it is a great experience working with Pakistani artists who are extremely talented. They act naturally like they are born artists.

Comparing Chinese theatre with Pakistani theatre, Ms. Shan said that Pakistani artists are more spontaneous-more dynamic while Chinese are more rigid culturally as they follow rules more strictly.

The story revolves around Billi (cat) and her five kittens which is played by Naeema Butt, a theatre artist who also runs her own interactive theatre ‘Pehlaaj.’

Talking about her role, Naeema said her role depicts a mother who cannot defend her kids against the oppressive system. Since I run my theatre company for the oppressed communities, I can easily connect with the role. The performances are planned nationwide in the month of August and September this year.