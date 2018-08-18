370 wine bottles, 45 litres of alcohol recovered

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police recovered 370 bottles of wine during raid at a house in slum area of Ghouri Town phase-IV, a police spokesman said on Friday.

On a tip off, he said that SP Investigation Gulfam Nasir Waraich constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Hussain Lasi to raid at house.

This team including ASI Muhammad Inam Ullah and others raided at house no. 167, street no. 21 and arrested a bootlegger namely Khurram Iqbal besides recovering 370 wine bottles, 45 litres, stickers and other brewing items from there.

Case has been registered against him at Koral police station while further investigation is underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective crackdown against drug peddlers in their respective areas.