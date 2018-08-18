FBISE to announce HSSC Part II results on Monday

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare Monday the results of Secondary School Certificates (HSSC) Part-II of annual examination held in April-June 2018.

According to press release issued here, the results shall be conveyed through SMS to all candidates who have provided their Cell number in the admission forms.

While the results would also be available on FBSIE website. The result cards to all students shall be issued immediately after announcement of results, it added.