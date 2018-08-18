‘Police response time in Lahore improves by 12 to 15 minutes’

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority is a national security project and its data is absolutely secure as per globally followed standards.

The law enforcement agencies need to follow certain procedures to acquire PSCA data for investigation and legal processes. It is not possible to share any of the data with anyone without following these procedures. Secondly, we at PSCA are highly concerned with the public privacy. All our 8,000 cameras are installed on main roads, markets, important installations & routes with a specific focus of securing the city. PSCA’s Privacy Policy is in place which is being followed in letter & spirit and Citizen can read it on PSCA website “psca.gop.pk”.

Authority’s operations and completely transparent and due standard operating procedures are adopted at every stage. All our functions are based on proper legislative mandate from the Provincial Assembly in the form of Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ordinance 2015 and Punjab Safe Cities Authority Act 2016. (available on psca.gop.pk).

Police response time in Lahore has improved by 12 to 15 minutes due to PSCA intervention through integrated emergency response system. The authority is helping in improving law enforcement capacity of Punjab Police with timely response to emergencies and crime prevention by equipping Police with state of the art technology. To ensure women safety in PSCA launched a special women protection app and launched awareness campaign in connection with quarters concerned.

The spokesman for Punjab Safe Cities Authority claimed the Digital Rights Foundation’s research regarding PSCA has no due verification and authentication process. The authority is not in any agreement or MoU for research with the institution and it is clearly mentioned in their report that they have relied on secondary sources and media reports. They conducted research without any lawful process and PSCA reserves rights to take legal action on such baseless reports.