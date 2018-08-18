Illegal housing society business: Accused sent on three-day remand

Rawalpindi: After the efforts of one year, the airport police finally nabbed a proclaimed offender and presented him before Special Duty Judge, Rawalpindi, Syed Faizan Rasool who approved a three-day physical remand of the accused.

Malik Ghulam Mehboob is accused of running an illegal housing society business and having plundered over rupees one billion from innocent people. The Airport Police demanded a seven-day physical remand of the accused but court granted only three-day physical remand and ordered to present him before the court again on August 20, 2018. It is worth mentioning here that dozens of affected people immediately reached the court of duty judge when airport police Investigation Officer, Muhammad Nawazish presented the accused.

On the application of Zubair Khan, Airport Police Station has registered FIR under Section 406, against four fraudulent men including Malik Ghulam Mehboob, the leader of this gang. Police told the court that they are continuously raiding in different areas to arrest the three accomplices of the accused.

Police headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Butt arrested Malik Ghulam Mehboob from Rawalpindi. The accused tried to flee from the scene but ASP Usman Butt followed his car and arrested him on the spot.

ASP Usman Butt said that they have been searching for the accused for a long time. They will arrest the other accused soon, nominated in FIR, he claimed. He assured, “I will never spare fraudulent people at any cost”.

Morgha Police Station also registered an FIR under Section 406 against Malik Ghulam Mehboob in a fraud case. Several applicants including Tahir Rafiq filed application and Morgha Police Station registered FIR against accused on May 25, 2018. The affected people have strongly appreciated ASP Usman Butt’s performance who arrested the gang leader.