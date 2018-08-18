Sat August 18, 2018
National

SS
Sabir Shah
August 18, 2018

Imran seventh Pak premier to take charge in August

LAHORE: Imran Khan is the seventh Pakistani Premier to assume charge during the historic month of August, which had also seen the country’s birth 71 years ago, research shows.

Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, had taken office on August 14, 1947 and had served for four years, two months and two days till his assassination on October 16, 1951. Country’s fourth Premier, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali, had headed the government on August 12, 1955 for one year and one month till September 12, 1956.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had held keys to this prestigious office on August 14, 1973 for three years, 10 months and 21 days till July 5, 1977, when he was ousted by the-then Army Chief, General Ziaul Haq.

Shaukat Aziz had assumed charge on August 28, 2004 for three years, two months and 18 days till November 15, 2007. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had started calling shots on August 1, 2017 for 10 months till May 31, 2018.

A Caretaker Premier, Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, had also held reins of the country on August 6, 1990 for three months till November 6, 1990. By the way, Imran Khan got elected on August 17, 2018, which was incidentally the 30th death anniversary of former Pakistani President and Army Chief, General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who was killed in an air crash on August 17, 1988.

General Zia had gone to Bahawalpur to see a demonstration of tanks where he was accompanied by a number of Generals, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of General Staff, high-ranking Military Attaches, as well as the-then American Ambassador to Pakistan. On his return journey, his military transport aircraft, a C-130, had exploded in mid-air a few minutes after takeoff from Bahawalpur airport, killing all passengers aboard, including the incumbent President.

Imran Khan will take oath on August 18 (Saturday), the date when renowned Indonesian President, Sukarno, had also taken office in 1945, following the country's declaration of independence the previous day. And on August 18, 2008, the-then Pakistani President, General Pervez Musharraf, had resigned under looming impeachment threats.

