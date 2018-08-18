Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Zahid Gishkori
August 18, 2018

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan was having tears of 'wonder-joy' on Friday after he was elected the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. There seemed purity in his tears brought on by spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings.

As a well-expected triumph was declared, Imran Khan started his maiden speech like an Opposition Leader in Lower House of the Parliament. In his victory speech, Imran Khan called a spade a spade as these tears were not a mark of his weakness, but of great power.

Monitoring Desk adds: Imran Khan's body language, gestures, posturing and signalling provided a lot of gossip material to television viewers during the live coverage of the prime ministerial elections on Friday, sparking a lively discussion on the social media. Confident of his victory well before the actual count, he was seen excessively smiling to himself, playing with the ring on his pinky, rolling his rosary and waving to his long-time friends from the United Kingdom seated in the parliament gallery. At other times, he was apparently overwhelmed with emotions, his eyes welled up and he was seen wiping them. 

