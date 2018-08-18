Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Top Story

August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese PM congratulates Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he would like to work with him to jointly carry forward the traditional bilateral friendship, deepen the mutual beneficial cooperation in various fields and make unremitting efforts to build the China-Pakistan community of shared future. “I appreciate your positive remarks of firmly developing China-Pakistan relations. I look forward to establishing good working relations and personal friendship with you,” the Chinese premier said in a message of congratulations sent to Imran Khan.

He said, “I would like to express my heartfelt felicitation and good wishes to you upon your election as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I believe that you and your party will lead Pakistan to achieve new and more progress in the cause of national development.”

Premier Li said, “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The bilateral relationship has withstood the test of change of time and the international landscape. It has always grown healthily and steadily.”

“In recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the two countries enjoy deeper mutual political trust. We have conducted effective cooperation under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative, with remarkable outcomes from the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. All these achievements have brought tangible benefits to both countries and the two peoples,” he added.

The Chinese premier said, “At present, the uncertain and unstable factors in the international situation have increased. China and Pakistan should stand together more firmly, enhance communication and expand the cooperation to jointly cope with the complicated internal and external challenges.”

“We should work together towards the establishment of a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness and justice, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'