Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Bringing an end to long-winded speculation, Prime Minister-elect and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar for the coveted slot of Punjab chief minister.

Buzdar would contest the election tomorrow for chief minister against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Hamza Shahbaz, the son of former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"I have nominated Sardar Usman as Punjab chief minister," Khan said in a video message. "And I want to tell you the reason for doing so. He belongs to an area of Punjab that is most backward. People there have no water or electricity or hospital.”

Buzdar was elected from the PP-286, Dera Ghazi Khan-II constituency. He defeated independent candidate Khawaja Muhammad Nizam, polling 26,897 votes against his rival’s 18,668 votes. He served as Tehsil Nazim during the tenure of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Khan said the “special thing” about Sardar Usman was his familiarity with the lifestyles of poor people living in those areas. "When he will assume the office of the chief minister, he will be well aware of the plight of under privileged people of Pakistan,” Khan said.

He claimed Buzdar was the only MPA living in a house without electricity. “I am confident that he will work brilliantly to bring to fruition our vision, which aims at uplifting the lower sections of society and the backward areas of Pakistan," Khan said.

Given the support enjoyed in the Punjab Assembly by the PTI, amply demonstrated by the election of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) earlier in the week, Buzdar is poised for an easy victory.

Hasnain Qaisrani adds from DG Khan: Sardar Usman Buzdar is the son of Buzdar tribe chief Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar. Sardar Fateh remained an MPA three times in 1985, 2002 and 2008.

Sardar Usman belongs to a Baloch tribe of village Barthi tribal area in the Suleman Range. He has been elected MPA for the first time from PP-286. He had contested elections in 2013 on the PML-N ticket but couldn't succeed against his rival Khawja Nizamul Mehmood of PPP. Earlier, in 2001 Usman had joined the PML-Q and was elected tehsil nazim of tribal area. This time he got the PTI ticket as he was a part of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz.

The 49-year-old Sardar Usman Buzdar got his primary education from Government Boys' Primary School, Barthi. He passed the matriculation examination from the Government Boys' High School, Taunsa Sharif.

Then he moved to Multan and did intermediate from the Government College, Boson Road, LLB from Law College, Multan, and masters degree in Political Science from Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan.

After the nomination of Sardar Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister, sweets were distributed in Tuman Buzdar. The tribesmen belonging to the Buzdar tribe also performed Balochi dance in Taunsa and Barthi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'