Sat August 18, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Man shot dead for resisting mugging attempt

Unidentified armed bandits killed a driver in Korangi during a mugging attempt on Friday. According to Korangi Industrial Area Police Station SHO Jamal Leghari, the deceased was identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed. He was a resident of Malir and worked with a private firm as a driver.

Ahmed was on his way to the office when two armed men intercepted him and tried to mug him. However, he attempted to overpower the muggers as a result of which they opened fire and injured him.

He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was shot in the chest which became the cause of his death, the SHO added. The attackers used a 9mm pistol. The shell casing was collected from the crime scene.

They also managed to escape the crime scene with the victim’s wallet. A case was registered and further investigations are under way. Incidents of street crime are on the rise in the city.

Earlier this week, tragedy struck a family late on Monday night when a seven-year-old girl was killed in crossfire between alleged muggers and police near the Akhtar Colony traffic signal on Korangi Road in the Defence police precincts.

The parents of the girl were devastated as they saw their daughter, Amal, bleeding after being hit by a bullet in their car.

The encounter began when cops retaliated after they were fired upon as they arrived at the scene after receiving information through the Madadgar 15 helpline that citizens were being looted there, police sources said. One of the two suspects was also injured and arrested. However, the other robber fled in a rickshaw.

The injured girl and the suspect were moved to JMPC, where they died. The identity of the dead robber is yet to be ascertained. The family lives in Defence and happened to be passing by when the tragic incident occurred. Amal’s father was also robbed of this cellphone.

SSP Omer Shahid Hamid of District South said muggers had been using a rickshaw since the evening to commit robberies in various localities. He added that the group had carried out four snatchings on Monday night, starting with one in Frere Hall area, another in Baloch Colony, the third on the Qayyumabad flyover before striking at the Akhtar Colony traffic signal.

According to accounts of eyewitnesses, there were two men in the rickshaw. The one who was driving the three-wheeler is still at large. Police found 11 cellphones, including the one snatched from Amal’s father, cash and jewellery on the dead robber. A complainant was said to have identified the suspect.

