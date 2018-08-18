Sat August 18, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Mayor urges citizens to refrain from throwing offal in drains

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Thursday that a comprehensive strategy with regard to the removal of offal of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha needs to be adopted to ensure cleanliness and better sanitation throughout the three days of Eid.

He said this in a high-level meeting with the district administrations, representatives from cantonment boards, Karachi Port Trust, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and other officers of the district municipal corporations.

Akhtar informed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established a central control room at their head office and that the Complaints Centre will also be available round-the-clock through the helpline 1339 for any complaints during Eidul Azha.

He also mentioned that trenches have been dug up in different areas of the city to bury the offal as per scientific methods. The elected representatives along with KMC officials and relevant district staff will oversee the operation, he added.

The mayor said that an increased number of animals were estimated to be sacrificed this year, while preparations for about 1,800,000 have been made. He added that people tend to leave offal on roads, which causes problems for commuters. He appealed to citizens to not dump the waste and other remains of the animals in drains or other places, but place them in an open space to be lifted and disposed of by municipal staff.

Separately, the KWSB has also formed a special team for the cleaning of drains and sewerage lines ahead of Eidul Azha. Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, managing director, said this in a meeting held at his office to review arrangements for Eid.

“The drainage and sewerage lines will be cleared around all Eidgahs and Imambargahs,” he added. The KWSB complaint centre will also be on call round-the-clock throughout the three days of Eid.

