Tabuk governor congratulates Imran on polls victory

ISLAMABAD: The Governor of Tabuk province, Saudi Arabia, has called PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday and congratulated him on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

According to the details issued by the party’s Central Media Department, the Governor of Tabuk province, Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, telephoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

He offered well wishes to the new government. The Prime Minister designate, Imran Khan, thanked Prince Fahad for extending warm wishes and greetings.