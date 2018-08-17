Parliament to pick new president on September 4

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday fixed September 4 as the polling day for the election of president amid indications of an interesting electoral contest if the shaky opposition manages to field a joint candidate.

Incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain had taken oath as the 12th president of Pakistan on September 9, 2013 replacing Asif Ali Zardari on completion of his term.

Mamnoon had defeated the opposition’s candidate Justice (retired) Wajihuddin Ahmad by pocketing 432 votes, whereas his rival was polled 77 votes.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies can cash in on a divided opposition for a smooth-sailing of their presidential candidate, for whom consultations can begin shortly once a government is installed in the centre.

PTI’s Karachi-based senior leader Dr. Arif Alvi’s name is in circulation as a potential candidate for the slot.

The PTI commands clear majority in the National Assembly, the Punjab Assembly and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, but is in minority in Sindh Assembly as well as the Senate, whereas it is part of the proposed ruling coalition in the Balochistan Assembly.

Though President Mamnoon's five-year term will expire early next month, as per the Constitution the presidential election must be held at least a month prior to the completion of the incumbent president’s tenure, but this was missed out owing to the general election on July 25.

Following the elections, the process for installation of governments in the Centre and provinces is under way.

The president’s electoral college comprises legislators of the four provincial assemblies, the National Assembly and the Senate, while voting is conducted through a secret ballot.

A total of 706 votes will be polled, with one vote given by each member of the Senate, National Assembly and 65 votes each contributed by the provincial assemblies.

The nomination papers will be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta on August 27 by 12 noon, whereas scrutiny of papers will be conducted by the returning officer in Islamabad on August 29 at 10:00am.

The chief justices of High Courts will be the presiding officers. The candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers before the returning officer in Islamabad on August 30 by 12 noon, while the final list of validly nominated candidates will be displayed at 1pm.

Polling will be held on September 4 from 10:00am to 4pm at the Parliament House, Islamabad; Provincial Assembly Building; Lahore, Provincial Assembly Building, Karachi; Provincial Assembly Building, Peshawar, and the Provincial Assembly Building, Quetta.