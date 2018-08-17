Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

AFP
August 17, 2018

Rooney shines as DC down Portland

aWASHINGTON: Wayne Rooney scored twice as DC United, fighting for their Major League Soccer playoff lives, beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Wednesday.

With MLS still buzzing from the dazzling tackle and pass from Rooney that led to DC’s stoppage time game-winner over Orlando on Sunday, the former England and Manchester United star was again the difference maker.

After Portland took the lead on Samuel Armenteros’ 35th-minute strike, Rooney scored the equalizer shortly before halftime, finding

open space to receive a through ball from Yamil Asad and firing a left-footed shot past an on-rushing Jeff Attinella.

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

