Rooney shines as DC down Portland

aWASHINGTON: Wayne Rooney scored twice as DC United, fighting for their Major League Soccer playoff lives, beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Wednesday.
With MLS still buzzing from the dazzling tackle and pass from Rooney that led to DC’s stoppage time game-winner over Orlando on Sunday, the former England and Manchester United star was again the difference maker.
After Portland took the lead on Samuel Armenteros’ 35th-minute strike, Rooney scored the equalizer shortly before halftime, finding
open space to receive a through ball from Yamil Asad and firing a left-footed shot past an on-rushing Jeff Attinella.
