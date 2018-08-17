Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Top Story

A
APP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

COAS confirms death sentence to 15 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday confirmed death sentences to 15 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the convicts were involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians. On the whole, they were involved in killing of 45 persons, which included four civilians and 41 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials and injuring 103 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. They were tried by special military courts.

They confessed their offences before the judicial magistrates and trial courts and were awarded death sentence. Besides, six convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. The detail of each case of death sentence is as follows:

Khiwal Muhammad, son of Babo Rahman, was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in death of Captain Bilal Kamran, Havaldar Yousaf Khan along with four other soldiers and injuries to 39 others.

Saddamullah s/o Sher Nawab Khan was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havaldar Ghulam Yasin, Havaldar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havaldar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39

others. Izhar s/o Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha s/o Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali s/o Muhammad Amin and Habibullah s/o Ghulam Ahad were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians, destruction of an educational institution and attacking armed forces/law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of civilian Sirajuddin, civilian Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havaldar Muhammad Ilyas, Havaldar Muhammad Naseer, Havaldar Muhammad Qayyum along with five soldiers and injuries to 12 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Saidullah s/o Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad s/o Sakhi Marjan and Alif Khan s/o Sardar Khan were also members of a proscribed organisation.

They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz along with a soldier and injuries to two others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. Mujahid s/o Yar Wali was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of government boys and girls primary schools, Sheikhmalkhel (Khyber district). He was also involved in causing death to a soldier and injuries to two others.

Tariq Ali s/o Bawar Shah was also a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of Sub-Inspector Umer Khayam along with three police officials and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Israr Ahmed s/o Taj Muhammad was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of police constable IjazAhmed, Mst Zarmina and injuries to two other civilians. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Kaleemullah s/o Hayatullah was also a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in causing death of a civilian, Jibraheel and attacking armed forces, which resulted in injuries to a solider. He was also found in possession of firearm.

Muhammad Rehman s/o Sher Ramzan was a member of a proscribed organisation. The convict was involved in causing death of Naik Ahmed Wafa by slaughtering him with a knife. He also kidnapped two soldiers for ransom.

Fayazullah s/o Muhammad Nawaz Khan was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post