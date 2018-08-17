Sacrificial animal market sees low real shopping

Islamabad : With Eidul Azha just five days away, the sacrificial animal market on Thursday saw comparison shopping as the buyers are waiting for reduction of prices in a hope to get an animal of their choice.

As the federal capital hosts a huge number of salaried class, majority of which is contemplating over the collective sacrifice while remaining were searching to buy a sacrificial animal that comes under their budget.

It’s my second visit in a week with my children who are excited to buy a goat but I am compelled to get back empty handed due to exorbitant prices but I am sure the market would come down as more and more animals are brought here in next couple of days, said a buyer Akram Abbasi at Sector I-12 market.

He said price of a goat or sheep starts from 30,000 bearing around 20 kg weight of meat which was lower minimum option to perform this religious obligation for low paid class to an entire satisfaction.

Another buyer Ubaid-ur-Rehman said, "The job does not end after buying a sacrificial animal as butchers also charge Rs4,000 to 5,000 for a normal weight goat or sheep.

Another potential buyer, Zeeshan a government employee, said “Its not only a matter of buying a high-priced animal but every single grocery item’s price will go up unjustifiably as Eid comes nearer.

"He also demanded the relevant authorities to check profiteers demanding high rates of sacrificial animals and other food items.”