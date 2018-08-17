Speech contest held at Bahria varsity

Under the awareness and prevention regime of the NAB’s Karachi chapter, Bahria University Karachi organised a declamation contest in collaboration with the Debate Society of Pakistan, said a press release on Thursday.

The topic of the contest was anti-corruption. NAB DG Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany was the chief guest of the event. Students from 10 different universities of Karachi participated in the contest, which featured speeches in Urdu and English.

Bawany highlighted the need to uproot the evil of corruption from society. He further encouraged the participants to hone their skills in debate through which they could effectively play their roles in society.