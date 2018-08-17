EzBuy launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pk.EzBuy.com, a subsidiary of foreign ecommerce chain, has been launched in Pakistan to give consumers access to millions of products from across the world, a statement said on Thursday.

EzBuy is already operating in China, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea and Thailand.

With access to more than one billion products, a dozen of largest retailers, including JD, TMall, Amazon, Walmart and Taobao and 10,000 unique suppliers, EzBuy promises to provide the Pakistani customers a unique chance to upgrade their lifestyle.

“EzBuy will also export the best of Pakistani products to the globe under one fashion platform, called the Haute Shop as well as serving Pakistani businesses with a B2B vertical launching in October,” the statement added.