Saeed Four win Independence Day bridge

ISLAMABAD: Saeed Four won the prestigious Independence Day Bridge Tournament with a score of 88.66 here at Islamabad Club Wednesday, says a press release.

The powerful team comprising Saeed Akhtar, Javed Khalid, Sarwar Khan and Shahid Hamid sailed through the ten rounds without being seriously challenged and were in control of every match leading to the finals.

Second position went to Jinnah’s icon with an aggregate of 79.69. The squad comprised Brig. Kashif, Maj (r) Hasnat, Imad and Arsalan.

The second runners-up position went to Sabres with an aggregate of 71. The team members included AVM (r) Niaz, Air Cdre (r) Kiyani, Jameeli and Zulfiqar. Mrs. Farida Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion and prizes distributed amongst the winners.