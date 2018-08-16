Thu August 16, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
August 16, 2018

Share

Stokes should make instant return: Hussain

LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has shown great mental toughness during his 11-month trial and he should be welcomed back into the Test team after being cleared of affray, former national team captain Nasser Hussain has said.

New Zealand-born Stokes missed England’s 2017-18 Ashes tour of Australia while he was investigated for his role in a street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year.

The 27-year-old was found not guilty on Tuesday before the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recalled him for the third Test against India which starts in Nottingham on Saturday.

“I am amazed how well he has coped mentally over the last few months with this hanging over him and as long as they feel he is mentally fit for selection then they should pick him,” Hussain told Sky Sports News.

The ECB confirmed it would now hold its own disciplinary process for Stokes and team mate Alex Hales, who was also involved in the incident.

Hussain wants Stokes to work on taking his “unassuming” character beyond the cricket field as the player looks to rebuild his reputation.

“The Ben I know and who I see around the cricket team is a popular, unassuming, down-to-earth, very pleasant individual that will stay after a game and do autographs with kids for an hour and give his time,” Hussain added.

