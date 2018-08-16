Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

World

AFP
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stolen 12th century Indian Buddha statue found in London

LONDON: A 12th century bronze Buddha statue stolen from an Indian museum 57 years ago has surfaced in London and is now being returned to the country, police said Wednesday. The statue with silver inlay was one of 14 stolen from the Archaeological Survey of India site museum in Nalanda in the east of the country in 1961. It was spotted at a trade fair in Britain in March this year, prompting an investigation by the Art and Antique Unit of London’s Metropolitan Police. They alerted the owner and dealer, who are not accused of any wrongdoing, and who agreed for it to be returned to India. The statue was handed over to the Indian High Commission in London in a ceremony on Wednesday. “This underlines how law enforcement and the London art market are working hand in hand to deliver positive cultural diplomacy to the world,” said arts minister Michael Ellis in a statement. Detective Constable Sophie Hayes of the Art and Antique Unit added: “Particular credit must go to the eagle-eyed informants who made us aware that the missing piece had been located after so many years.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat