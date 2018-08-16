Eidul Azha cleanliness plan reviewed

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a plan to establish as many as 299 UC-based cleanliness camps during the days of Eid days.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner and Lahore Waste Management Company Acting Chairman Capt (R) Anwarul-Haq chaired a meeting to review arrangements, here on Wednesday. The chairman said that LWMC staff would be present in each camp to register cleanliness related complaints and special bags along with leaf-lets would also be distributed among people to ensure cleanliness in each union council.

“Albayrak will establish 134 camps, Ozpak 140 and LWMC 25. All of them will be linked with the LWMC complaint centre,” he said. Moreover, City and Shalimar Assistant Commissioners visited the villages adjacent to River Ravi to witness the flood-related activities of different departments. Both the ACs visited villages, including Haji Kot, Shahdara, Rak Shahdara, Jia Musa and Talwara. The special teams of Rescue 1122 briefed both the ACs on their activities.