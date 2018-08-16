Promotion of harmony in country stressed

Lahore: Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for promoting internal harmony in the country to counter the fast-growing terrorism and extremism.

There is a need for developing harmony in the country to fortify the country’s security and integrity, besides strengthening the ideological foundations of the nation as envisioned by the founding father of the nation, said the speakers at the seminar titled “Significance of Internal Harmony for National Independence” organised by Centre for South Asian Studies, Punjab University, in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) on Wednesday.

PINA Secretary General Altaf Hassan Qureshi started conversation. He expressed satisfaction that continuation of the democracy was a healthy sign and a proof that the people had realised the importance of democracy to build solid foundations of the nation. He said the creation of Pakistan was a great blessing for the Muslims of the sub continent who were marginalised by the majority.

He emphasised that the country came into being after huge sacrifices and hardships as millions of people lost their lives and were displaced. He said that protection of the national independence should be the foremost objective of the regimes. There is a need to promote and strengthen internal harmony, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan would never meet any kind of decline. The country needs internal harmony for national independence. According to him, the youth of the country are energetic and would be playing leading a role in the betterment of the state.

Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Ch, Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokar and others also spoke and said, “We have forgotten the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muammad Iqbal. If we want national harmony in the country, there is a dire need to follow the ideology on the basis of which Pakistan was created.

They said, Alama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had great expectations from the youth of the country. Youngsters led the movements in the history, they said.

All the faculty members, MPhil/Ph.D scholars and students of the Centre for South Asian Studies and Department of Political Science, Punjab University, Lahore, attended the event.

scholarships: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has urged the students to equip themselves with skills relevant to their degrees so they could excel in the professional field.

He was addressing merit scholarship awarding ceremony for students of Institute of Education and Research (IER) here on Wednesday. IER Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

The VC said that the discipline of education was of much importance. He said there was a need to revamp curriculum as per modern needs. He said that the amount of merit-based scholarship would be doubled.

Dr Rifaqat said the institute had revised curriculum and new programmes would be offered soon. Independence Day celebrated: In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, various ceremonies have been organised at boys and girls hostels of Punjab University. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Hall Council Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, hostel wardens, superintendents and students participated in the ceremonies.

The VC announced construction of new hostels for resolving residential issues of the students. He appreciated the administration of hostels for organising events in connection with the Independent Day. Cakes were also cut in the ceremonies.