On the verge of collapse

Pakistan’s economy is in decline and strong economic measures are required urgently to avert its collapse. We also need to see how other Muslim-majority countries with economies much stronger than ours are dealing with their economic problems.

Pakistan also needs to raise its interest rates as the interest rate in the US and Europe is going up. To attract foreign capital in the country, this step is a must. By keeping interest rates low, the previous government did great damage to the country’s economy. It’s now necessary to reverse those disastrous policies if the economy is to be saved.

P S Ahmad

Oshkosh, WI

USA

*****

The Pakistani economy is in shambles. In the current economic scenario, the incoming government of the PTI ought to listen to the country’s few expert economists who have good knowledge about the real problems of the Pakistani economy.

Since these economists are well aware of the ground realities, they, therefore, would be in a better position to suggest/recommend the new government some suitable short- and long-term remedies for the recovery of various sectors.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi