Wapda to enhance Hub dam’s storage capacity

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) decided to enhance the storage capacity of Hub dam by removing the sediment deposits in the reservoir, a statement said on Wednesday.

Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain took the decision at a meeting to meet the increasing requirement of water in Sindh and Balochistan.

Wapda will regain Hub dam’s lost storage capacity of around 49,000 acres feet by removing the sediment deposits in the reservoir. The present live storage capacity of the reservoir will increase by excavating the deposited materials lying between the dead storage level (276 feet) and normal conservation level (339 feet) along the reservoir periphery.

Hub dam project was constructed in 1981 across River hub, some 56-kilometre north-east of Karachi. The project was designed to supply 102 million gallon per day (MGD) to Sindh and 59 MGD to Balochistan.

At the time of its completion, live water storage capacity of Hub dam was 760,000 acres feet, which has come down to 646,000 acres feet now.

Hub dam project has the potential to generate hydropower. The concept paper, prepared by Wapda hydropower planning, said 1.4 megawatts of electricity could be generated from the dam by installing two generating units of 0.7 MW each, with annual energy generation of 5.85 million units of electricity.

The electricity generated through Hub dam can be provided to the institutions and households located in vicinity of the project.

Wapda also decided to implement hydropower project at Hub Dam. The offices concerned have been directed to prepare feasibility study, detailed engineering design and tender documents for the purpose.