Pakistan outplay HK in Asian U-12 Baseball

LAHORE: Pakistan won their opening match of the Asian Under-12 Baseball Championship in Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.
In the opener Pakistan outplayed Hong Kong (HK) 6–1 in a one-sided affair Tuesday. Pakistan youngsters dominated in all the department of the game particularly in pitching and batting. Now Pakistan will take on India in their next match scheduled to be held on Wednesday (today).
