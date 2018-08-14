Family robbed of Rs1.5m in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Robbers on Monday took a family hostage and robbed Rs1.5 million in broad daylight at Akbarpura town in Nowshera district, police sources said.

The sources said Samina Bibi, wife of one Murtaza Khan, told the police that three robbers forced entry into their home at 11am. The gunmen took her and her three children hostage at gunpoint. She said the robbers looted Rs1.5 million and fled. The police registered a case and started investigation.